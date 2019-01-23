Halifax police commission asking for $5M budget hike to cover salaries

Halifax regional council has asked its police commission to come up with an alternative police budget after it asked for a $5-million boost over last year's figures.

The commission presented a $112-million proposal to councillors Wednesday, which includes a 4.6 per cent increase to its budget.

Most of the increase would be to cover rising salaries based on a mandatory arbitration ruling, according to speakers Wendesday. Halifax Police Chief Jean-Michel Blais said there would be no new services.

"This is essentially a status quo budget," explained Chief Jean-Michel Blais. "The numbers of our people have not increased."

Halifax Regional Police Chief Jean-Michel Blais. (Pam Berman/CBC)

Since policing represents about 16 per cent of the municipality's overall budget, the proposal could mean a 2.7 per cent increase to the tax rate.

But Mayor Mike Savage wants to limit the tax rate hike to 1.9 per cent and asked the commission to cut $1 million from its proposal.

"I'm not in a position to support this request," Savage said. "I need another option."

Crime rates declining

Coun. Shawn Cleary said that police staffing has grown faster than the rate of the municipality's population and crime rates have declined.

"So are we, given our population, our crime severity, overpoliced?" asked Cleary.

Shawn Cleary is the municipal councillor for district 9 Halifax West Armdale. (CBC)

Cleary was told police staffing is now under review, headed up by the Chief Administrative Officer, Jacques Dube.

Coun. Waye Mason is cautious about making reductions.

"I won't support cutting officers at this time," said Mason. "I think you make your bed and you lie in it."

An alternative police budget will be debated in early February.

Meanwhile the chair of the police commission, Coun Steve Craig, said there is another financial challenge looming: the province is reviewing its additional officer program. That program covers the cost of additional police officers for services across Nova Scotia.

In Halifax, that translates into $3.9 million for 38 officers at its regional police department and $1.5 million for 11 positions within the Halifax RCMP division.

"So potentially we are at risk for 49 positions," said Craig, "I'm not saying it is going to change, but it is a possibility."