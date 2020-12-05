Halifax police investigating overnight robbery, 2 break ins

Police are investigating three separate incidents that occurred in the last 24 hours in the Halifax region: an overnight robbery at a gas station, an early-morning break in at a business in Dartmouth, and a break in and theft at a residential garage.

Halifax Regional Police said they responded to a robbery at the Irving gas station at 280 Lacewood Dr. in Halifax around 1:50 a.m. Saturday.

Staff at the gas station reported that a man wearing all black entered the store and tackled an employee to the floor.

Police said the suspect removed the cash register till and then fled on foot toward Willett Street with an undisclosed amount of money.

The employee wasn't injured and no weapons were observed. Officers and a police service dog searched the area but didn't find the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, six feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black mask, black jacket and black sweat pants at the time of the incident.

Halifax police also responded to a break in at Glubes Sound Studio at 100 Main St. in Dartmouth around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the suspects entered through a damaged front window, took several stereo items and then fled in an unknown direction. There is no suspect information at this time.

Break in Friday morning

Police are also investigating a break in at the 900 block of Ivanhoe Street in Halifax that happened on Friday at 10 a.m.

A caller reported an unknown person entering a residential garage, who stole a shotgun with a trigger lock.

The shotgun was stored in a vehicle for a hunting trip, but there was no ammunition with the firearm.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by submitting a secure web tip or by using the P3 Tips app.

