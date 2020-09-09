Police seek suspect after firearms stolen from Bedford residence

Halifax Regional Police are searching for a break-and-enter suspect after a number of firearms and ammunition were stolen from a Bedford, N.S. residence on Aug. 30.

Spokesperson Const. John MacLeod couldn't say how many firearms were stolen, but he said there were "several."

He said the suspect forced entry into the building in the 600 block of Broad Street, and into a storage locker in the building's underground parking where the firearms and ammunition were being legally stored.

MacLeod said he doesn't have the specifics of how the suspect broke in, but he appeared to have "some sort of tool" that he used to enter the building and locker.

Police describe the suspect as a white man with a slim build. He was wearing a black sweater and shorts, a black ball cap, sneakers and a mask. He fled the area in what is believed to be a small four-door vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

