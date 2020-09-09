Skip to Main Content
Police seek suspect after firearms stolen from Bedford residence
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a break-and-enter after "several" firearms were stolen from a Bedford residence on Aug. 30.

Halifax Regional Police have released images of the break and enter. They describe the suspect is described as a white man with a slim build who left in a four-door vehicle. (Halifax Regional Police)

Halifax Regional Police are searching for a break-and-enter suspect after a number of firearms and ammunition were stolen from a Bedford, N.S. residence on Aug. 30.

Spokesperson Const. John MacLeod couldn't say how many firearms were stolen, but he said there were "several."

He said the suspect forced entry into the building in the 600 block of Broad Street, and into a storage locker in the building's underground parking where the firearms and ammunition were being legally stored.

MacLeod said he doesn't have the specifics of how the suspect broke in, but he appeared to have "some sort of tool" that he used to enter the building and locker.

Police describe the suspect as a white man with a slim build. He was wearing a black sweater and shorts, a black ball cap, sneakers and a mask. He fled the area in what is believed to be a small four-door vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

