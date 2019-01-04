Halifax police tout benefits of body cams to be rolled out starting next year

The introduction of body cameras for officers with the Halifax Regional Police answers a long-standing call from the public for more accountability, the force's chief said Monday.

Dan Kinsella made the comments at a virtual meeting of the Halifax Regional Police Commission, where the planned rollout of the cameras next year was discussed.

"There has been, for some time now, a very large ask from the community for accountability," said Kinsella. "And what does that accountability look like and where does that come into play — not only for police, but also for the community."

Kinsella and Insp. Greg Robertson touted the benefits of the cameras at the meeting, saying the technology can improve evidence quality, create transparency and build trust.

The cameras can also generate written transcriptions of conversations police have with members of the public.

Effect on the community

Lindell Smith, a member of the police commission and councillor for Halifax Peninsula North, said he wished the force had done more research into what effect body cams have on the communities they serve.

"You know when I look at the benefits, most of them focus on the officer," said Smith. "And it would have been great to understand what are the benefits — or even some of the negative pieces — for not just officers, but for residents and those who are interacting with police."

Kinsella said the research is incomplete because there are few forces using body cams in the region. Right now they're used in Kentville and Truro, as well as in Fredericton and Saint John.

Halifax Regional Police Chief Dan Kinsella says research on body cams is incomplete since only two other forces in the province are using them. (CBC)

Halifax Regional Police plan to roll out the cameras in phases.

They will be purchased in early 2021 and given to traffic enforcement officers later that year. The full deployment of body cams to the rest of the force won't happen until late 2022 or early 2023.

The final phase of the $3.7-million project will include a full evaluation of the body-worn video program.

How can citizens obtain video?

Anthony Thomas, a member of the commission from the Sipekne'katik First Nation, said it's important that members of the public understand how they can get a copy of their recorded interaction with police.

Robertson said all requests for copies will be treated like any freedom of information disclosure.

"If the file is closed and no longer a current investigation, they complete a form and they would be entitled to their video, provided we vetted it before disclosure," said Robertson.

Seeking 2.8 per cent increase

The 2021-22 budget was also on Monday's agenda.

Craig Horton, financial co-ordinator for the Halifax Regional Police, said the force will be asking for a 2.8 per cent funding increase.

That represents $2.4 million — money that Horton said is need for training, salary increases and "COVID-related factors."

"One thing to keep in mind, is that the three collective agreements that are in HRP — all three of those contracts have expired," he said.

Horton said he expects expenses related to the pandemic to affect the force's budget between now and April 1, 2021, and for 18 months after that.

COVID-related savings

He said the pandemic has also created savings in some areas.

"For example, court time," he said. "The courts were all closed therefore we're not spending as much money at the moment. They're ramping up now, but that will take some time."

Horton said there will be hardly any out-of-town travel for training or investigative work.

Much of the personal protective equipment that was purchased for officers this year will be covered in the 2021-22 budget.

"Due to COVID-related factors, we're looking at an increase in costs — or a reduction in revenue — a net number of $676, 200," said Horton.

