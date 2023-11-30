Halifax police board delays second decision on RCMP budget for 2024-25

Halifax's police board is delaying a second vote on funding for the RCMP's 2024-25 budget until the new year, after staff said last month's budget vote was the subject of a procedural mistake.

On Nov.29, the board of police commissioners passed a recommendation that regional council should fund three new positions for Halifax RCMP in the upcoming 2024-25 budget. RCMP had asked for enough money to cover seven new positions.

But during a police board meeting Wednesday, municipal lawyer Martin Ward told the commissioners the November agenda didn't have a motion clearly stating that the board would be voting on the RCMP budget. Ward said the board also didn't have a proper staff report, which was provided Wednesday and suggested the board approve funding for all the new RCMP positions.

"We're back to square one," Ward said during the meeting.

RCMP asking for 6 new officers

The Mounties are now asking for six positions, after funding from other sources was found for a seventh superintendent position they had asked for in November.

Chief Supt. Jeffrey Christie, officer in charge of Halifax RCMP, said the new positions are needed to keep up with the city's growing population and crime trends. Four would be front-line constables, while two would be specialized officers dedicated to domestic violence cases.

Halifax currently funds 188 of 200 RCMP officers in the district. Funding for the other 12 comes from the province.

The Mounties police the majority of Halifax's suburban and rural areas, which includes just under half of the municipality's total population. Christie has said they are facing similar pressures as Halifax Regional Police involving officers on leave, and sitting in hospitals with people getting mental-health treatment.

RCMP Chief Supt. Jeff Christie, officer in charge of Halifax, speaks to the Halifax Board of Police Commissioners during a meeting on Nov.29, 2023. (Haley Ryan/CBC)

Christie said Halifax RCMP's current officer to population ratio — called "cop to pop" — is 94 officers per 100,000, the lowest among RCMP detachments in Canada.

"Not to support the four watch members … based on the trend line, for me, is causing me to consider 'do we have adequacy in core service delivery?' And I don't say that lightly," Christie said during the meeting.

The board voted to defer a decision to January because chair Becky Kent couldn't attend Wednesday's meeting. The commissioners also said the delay would give members of the public time to look over the RCMP's presentation and provide feedback.

Coun. Lisa Blackburn said Friday it's also important for Christie and the RCMP to take in feedback that could lead to changes.

Over the past few months the public has weighed in on the Halifax Regional Police budget, but Blackburn said in future the board will be more clear about wanting feedback about the Mounties as well.

"There's no guarantees, but at least we give them the opportunity to hear what the public has to say about their budget," Blackburn said.

Each Halifax RCMP officer costs about $179,000 annually, which includes salary, fuel, uniforms and capital costs like buildings and vehicles. The staff report estimated that the annual cost of the extra six officers would be about $1.1 million.

Halifax regional council can follow the board's recommendation, or reject it in favour of another funding option. The city's budget will be decided in April 2024.

