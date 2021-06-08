Halifax police board approves $94M budget, but votes down money for new staff

Halifax's police oversight body has voted against funding more staff for municipal police, following loud calls from the public not to approve any increases.

The Board of Police Commissioners did approve a $94.6-million operating budget for the Halifax Regional Police at a meeting Monday, sending it through to regional council for a final decision.

The budget is up about $5 million compared to last year, but that is due to a non-negotiable salary increase of 10 per cent over four years that union members won in their latest contract.

Halifax police Chief Dan Kinsella was asking for another $628,000 for five new positions, including a new detective for the hate-crime unit and in-house psychologist, but the board voted against that ask.

Some commissioners, like Harry Critchley, said it was great to learn why the five new positions were needed. However, he said he wants more detail on how the rest of the money is being spent by Halifax police.

Commissioners ask for more details

Critchley said that was an issue the board heard repeatedly during the last two public consultations: residents also wanted more details on how and why money is being spent.

Commissioner Gavin Giles asked to postpone the whole process until the police could provide more information, but that was voted down.

"It seems to me, quite candidly, that we're seeking expediency over good governance, and my big fear is we'll have this same discussion this time next year," Giles said.

Commissioner Coun. Lindell Smith agreed that the process is in need of an overhaul. He suggested the board work on creating a policy that lays out exactly what fiscal details police have to provide in regular updates, as well as during budget season.

Halifax resident Lou Campbell was one of many people to speak against a proposed $6-million increase to Halifax Regional Police's budget on Jan.17, 2023. (Haley Ryan/CBC)

At the last two meetings, dozens of people had called on the board to deny any funding increases to Halifax police.

Many speakers had concerns about racism in the force and the continued mistreatment of people of colour, while others said the force hasn't shown empathy when dealing with people who are homeless.

They wanted to see action on recommendations from last year's report on defunding the police, such as removing police from responding to mental-health calls and boosting community services instead.

Commissioner Coun. Lisa Blackburn acknowledged while it may seem like the move to re-imagine policing is moving at a "glacial pace," the current system will take time to change.

The commissioners said upcoming reports like the Mass Casualty Commission, Halifax's public safety strategy, and both the city and province's policing reviews, will give them a better sense of what steps to take next.

"That needs to happen and that is in motion. In the meantime, we have our policing services that need to be resourced," said Coun. Becky Kent, the board's chair.

At the meeting, the board also agreed that Halifax RCMP should get the four new officers they requested this year, costing about $716,200.

The Mounties said many former rural residential areas in Halifax Regional Municipality have grown at an "extraordinary rate" in the last five years, and they need more members to keep up.

Both police budgets will come before council's budget committee on Friday for further debate.

