Halifax police asking for public's help in Gottingen Street homicide

Halifax Regional Police say they believe there were people in the area of Gottingen Street when Treyvhon Alrick Bradshaw was shot and killed last Friday, and they're asking them to come forward.

The 25-year-old was shot in the early morning hours of Friday. He was taken to hospital, but died. The medical examiner later ruled his death a homicide.

Police said Tuesday they are aware of people who were in the area at the time of the killing who have information on what happened.

"We are asking them to do the right thing and come forward to police with what they know," a news release said.

Investigators said people were taking cellphone videos immediately after the shooting, and they're asking those people to share any videos and photos with police.

Police are also asking anyone who was at The Den nightclub at 2182 Gottingen St. between 11:30 p.m. on Thursday and 3 a.m. Friday and who took photos while inside to contact them.

"What may seem insignificant could be a valuable piece of information for investigators," the release said. "The smallest piece of information can help to advance the investigation."

Anyone with information about the shooting or with videos or pictures from the area is asked to contact police at 902-490 5020.

