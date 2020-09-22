Halifax police arrest 2 men in relation to July homicide

Halifax Regional Police have arrested two men in relation to the stabbing death of Terrance Thomas Dixon in July.

Dixon, 47, was attacked at the Esso gas station at 6020 Young Street in Halifax at around 10:20 p.m. on June 29. Police said he was assaulted by a male with an edged weapon while parked in his vehicle.

The male fled the scene in a vehicle which was later found nearby.

Dixon died in hospital five days later.

In a release Tuesday, Halifax Regional Police say they arrested a 42-year-old man on Main Street in Dartmouth and another 42-year-old man on Lacewood Drive in Halifax.

The release said investigators anticipate laying charges against the two men.

Halifax Regional Police are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

