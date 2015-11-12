Halifax police and firefighting budgets cut, but not as deeply as first proposed

Halifax regional council has decided to trim the fire and police budgets, but not by as much as what was originally proposed by finance officials.

The revised numbers had called for cuts of $5.5 million for each department to help the municipality deal with a massive shortfall due to COVID-19. On Tuesday, councillors instead voted in favour of a $3.5 million reduction.

For Halifax Regional Police, it means there will be 12 positions that will remain vacant instead of 28.

Coun. Tony Mancini, who also sits on the police commission, said his residents have a lot of concerns about speeding and he was worried the deeper cuts would hurt the traffic division.

"It has a huge impact in keeping our communities safer," said Mancini.

For the fire department, volunteer firefighter honorariums will no longer be cut and 24-hour fire service along the Eastern Shore will continue.

Coun. David Hensbee said he recently saw first hand why the service needed more support. He represents District 2, which includes West Porters Lake where a major brush fire ignited last weekend.

"Even though we are decreasing the budget somewhat, it does recognize the true value of our volunteers," said Hendsbee. "Essential services such as police and fire are sacred."

The original revisions had $85 million worth of cuts to deal with the impact of the pandemic. Some councillors want to dip into municipal savings, borrow more money and reduce the cuts. Further debate on the budget is planned for Thursday.

