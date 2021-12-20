Skip to Main Content
Halifax police charge man and woman in Dartmouth homicide

Halifax Regional Police say they've charged two people in the death of Vincent Lamont Beals, 47, who was found dead at a home on Kennedy Drive in Dartmouth, N.S., last week.

Vincent Lamont Beals was found dead in a home on Kennedy Drive in Dartmouth last week

Police were called to a home on Kennedy Drive Thursday morning after receiving a report of a suspicious death. (Mark Crosby/CBC)

Police were called to the home on Kennedy Drive Thursday morning after receiving a report of a suspicious death. When officers arrived they found Beals dead inside the house.  

On Sunday at around 12 p.m., police arrested a man and a woman without incident in the Annapolis Valley, police said in a news release on Monday.

Police charged Tyere Divell Brushett, 27, with first-degree murder and three breaches of a court order. They also charged Tatiana Faye-Anne Cox, 20, with accessory after the fact to murder.

Police said they are not looking for any other suspects and that this wasn't a random incident. 

