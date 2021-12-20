Halifax police charge man and woman in Dartmouth homicide

Halifax Regional Police say they've charged two people in the death of Vincent Lamont Beals, 47, who was found dead at a home in Dartmouth, N.S., last week.

Police were called to the home on Kennedy Drive Thursday morning after receiving a report of a suspicious death. When officers arrived they found Beals dead inside the house.

On Sunday at around 12 p.m., police arrested a man and a woman without incident in the Annapolis Valley, police said in a news release on Monday.

Police charged Tyere Divell Brushett, 27, with first-degree murder and three breaches of a court order. They also charged Tatiana Faye-Anne Cox, 20, with accessory after the fact to murder.

Police said they are not looking for any other suspects and that this wasn't a random incident.

