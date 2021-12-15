Halifax physician Ken Rockwood wins international award for dementia work
$250K award recognizes Rockwood's clinical work and his research on older adults
A Halifax physician and advocate for people with dementia has won a prestigious international award for his three decades of research and clinical care involving older Canadians.
Dr. Kenneth Rockwood was presented with the Ryman Prize on Tuesday night by Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister of New Zealand, in a virtual ceremony.
The $250,000 award recognizes Rockwood's clinical work and his research on older adults living with frailty and dementia as well as his long-term campaign to battle ageism in the health sector.
Ryman Prize director David King cited Rockwood's development of what's referred to as a "clinical frailty scale," which is used internationally to track people's dementia and respond accordingly.
The prize was also awarded in recognition of Rockwood's work debunking common myths that symptoms such as delirium and frailty were simply a result of aging and treatment options were limited.
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston congratulated Rockwood for the award, calling his work to improve the quality of life for older people "truly inspiring."
Rockwood is a professor of geriatric medicine and neurology and the Kathryn Allen Weldon professor of Alzheimer research at Dalhousie University in Halifax.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?