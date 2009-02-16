Halifax pedestrian ticketed after being struck by vehicle

A 59-year-old Halifax man was ticketed by police after he attempted to cross four lanes of traffic during rush hour, causing him to be struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle on the Bedford Highway at 4:45 p.m.

Police said the investigation concluded that the pedestrian attempted to cross outside a crosswalk when he was hit by a small sedan.

The man suffered minor injuries and the driver was not injured.

The man was issued a ticket for crossing a roadway outside of the crosswalk zone and failing to yield to traffic.

