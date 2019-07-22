Skip to Main Content
Halifax pedestrian dies in collision with vehicle

A pedestrian died in a collision with a vehicle in Halifax Monday morning.

Police block off part of Lady Hammond Road while they investigate death

Police have blocked off the north-end Halifax street while they investigate the death. (Colleen Jones/CBC)

Halifax Regional Police have closed Lady Hammond Road between Commission Street and Kempt Road to pedestrians and vehicles while they investigate.

Police have not released any more information about the accident, or anything about the vehicle or driver.

