Halifax pedestrian struck by vehicle last week dies in hospital
Nova Scotia

Halifax police say a 69-year-old woman died in hospital Sunday as a result of the injuries she sustained from being hit by a vehicle as she crossed Oak Street in Halifax last week.

Police investigation of Oak Street collision is ongoing

CBC News ·
The woman was struck just before 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, while crossing Oak Street in Halifax. (Name withheld by request)

A 69-year-old pedestrian struck by an SUV while crossing Oak Street in Halifax last Thursday has died.

Halifax police say the woman died in hospital Sunday as a result of the injuries she sustained from being hit by the vehicle.

Police say the driver of the SUV, a 31-year-old woman, wasn't hurt.

The investigation continues and police are asking anyone with information to call 902-490-5020.

