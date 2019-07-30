Halifax pedestrian struck by vehicle last week dies in hospital
Halifax police say a 69-year-old woman died in hospital Sunday as a result of the injuries she sustained from being hit by a vehicle as she crossed Oak Street in Halifax last week.
Police investigation of Oak Street collision is ongoing
A 69-year-old pedestrian struck by an SUV while crossing Oak Street in Halifax last Thursday has died.
Halifax police say the woman died in hospital Sunday as a result of the injuries she sustained from being hit by the vehicle.
Police say the driver of the SUV, a 31-year-old woman, wasn't hurt.
The investigation continues and police are asking anyone with information to call 902-490-5020.