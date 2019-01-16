Paddling coach opts for judge alone trial on sex offences

A former Halifax-area paddling coach has elected trial by Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge alone on charges of sexual assault, sexual touching and other offences.

The lawyer for Donald Paul Henderson, 53, was in Dartmouth provincial court Wednesday to tell a judge how his client wants to proceed.

The charges relate to offences that are alleged to have occurred between 1988 and 1991 in Halifax, Dartmouth and East Petpeswick.

Halifax Regional Police said they received multiple complaints last spring and summer.

Police said the suspect and the alleged victims were known to each other, but they would not say how many complainants have come forward.

Henderson was a coach with the Maskwa Aquatic Club in Halifax, but he hasn't worked there since 1997. At the time the charges were announced in September, a club official said the organization was co-operating with authorities during the investigation.

Henderson remains free on conditions, which include that he stay away from places that children frequent.