Former Halifax-area paddling coach sentenced for sexual touching

A former Halifax-area paddling coach has been sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to one charge of sexual touching.

Donald Paul Henderson, 54, appeared in Dartmouth provincial court on Wednesday for sentencing after pleading guilty in November.

Henderson was previously facing two counts of being in a position of trust and touching a young person for a sexual purpose, two counts of being in a position of trust and inviting a young person to touch for a sexual purpose and one count of sexual assault.

Some of those charges have since been dropped, but he still faces the charge of sexual assault.

Henderson was a coach with the Maskwa Aquatic Club, but hasn't worked there since 1997.

The offences are alleged to have occurred between 1988 and 1991 in Halifax, Dartmouth and East Petpeswick.

On the charge for which Henderson pleaded guilty, the incident occurred between Dec. 31, 1988 and Dec. 31, 1990.

Henderson was ordered Wednesday to stay away from schools, parks and other places where children frequent for 10 years, and must serve two years probation on top of his jail sentence.

Halifax Regional Police previously said they received multiple complaints in the spring and summer of 2018.

