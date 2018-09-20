Former Halifax paddling coach pleads guilty to sexual touching

A former Halifax paddling coach has changed his plea on one of the five sex charges he was facing.

Donald Paul Henderson, 54, pleaded guilty last week to one charge of sexual touching.

Henderson was facing two counts of being in a position of trust and touching a young person for a sexual purpose, two counts of being in a position of trust and inviting a young person to touch for a sexual purpose and one count of sexual assault.

Henderson was a coach with the Maskwa Aquatic Club in Halifax, but he hasn't worked there since 1997.

The offences are alleged to have occurred between 1988 and 1991 in Halifax, Dartmouth and East Petpeswick.

On the charge for which Henderson entered a guilty plea, the date was amended from between Dec. 31, 1988 and Jan. 1, 1992 to between Dec. 31, 1988 and Dec. 31, 1990.

Halifax Regional Police previously said they received multiple complaints in the spring and summer of 2018.

Henderson remains free on conditions, which includes that he must stay away from any place frequented by children.

The sentencing and disposition of the other charges will take place on Jan. 8, 2020 in Dartmouth provincial court.

