Halifax overnight winter parking ban returns on Friday

Halifax's overnight winter parking ban is returning for the 2023-24 snow season starting on Friday.

The ban can be declared by the municipality during a "winter weather event" or for snow removal operations from Dec. 15 to March 31. It is enforced from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m.

"When and where you park this winter can have a big impact on snow clearing," the municipality said in a news release on Wednesday.

"To help ensure the streets are properly cleared, the municipality has enhanced enforcement in areas around hospitals, schools, bus routes and problem streets to ensure unobstructed access for snow equipment and emergency vehicles."

Halifax has two zones during its winter parking ban.

Zone 1 refers to the Halifax peninsula and downtown Dartmouth within Highway 111, also known as the Circumferential Highway, as well as some surrounding areas. Zone 2 is the non-central area outside of Zone 1.

Halifax overnight winter parking ban map for Zone 1 and Zone 2. (Halifax.ca) A map showing areas that could be impacted if Halifax declares an overnight winter parking ban. The orange part of this map shows non-central areas. (Halifax.ca)

Bans will be announced through public service announcements, hfxALERT, halifax.ca, and @hfxgov on X. Residents signed up for hfxALERT will get notifications for all overnight winter parking bans.

Regardless of whether Halifax declares a ban, vehicles can be ticketed or towed at any time if they're interfering with snow clearing operations.

Vehicles that obstruct sidewalk clearing could be ticketed. Any vehicles hanging out of a driveway or parked on the sidewalk could be damaged and become "dangerous obstacles" for snow removal crews, the municipality noted in its news release.

The municipality said people clearing snow from their own properties should never put that snow on the street or the sidewalk because it contravenes a local bylaw.

"This is a serious problem that can cause safety issues for pedestrians and other users as it complicates snow clearing. The municipality has enforcement tools in place to address non-compliance with the bylaw," the municipality said in its news release.

