Ice, ice baby! Halifax Oval opens today

Skaters can hit the ice today at the Halifax Oval for the first time this season.

All 55,000 square feet of ice have been groomed to welcome what's expected to be large numbers of revellers.

"I've had quite few phone calls and there's definitely a buzz, so I'm anticipating quite a big crowd," said Halifax Regional Municipality's Shauna Moulton, who helped prepare for opening day.

The weather forecast looks co-operative for skaters who don't like to be soaked or frozen. Environment Canada is calling for a high of 6 C and no rain.

Public skates will take place throughout the day starting at 11 a.m., with the ice closed for maintenance from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

People with a government-issued photo identification card can borrow skates, helmets and sledges free of charge.