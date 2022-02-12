Rallies over vaccine mandates being held Saturday in Halifax

A protest in support of the convoy demonstrating in Ottawa against COVID-19 vaccine mandates is expected to happen in downtown Halifax on Saturday, along with a counter-protest.

The counter-protest is scheduled for 2 p.m. AT at the Peace and Friendship Park in downtown Halifax. According to a social media post by organizers, they plan to "hold the space."

The protest supporting the convoy demonstrating in Ottawa is scheduled for the same location, but at 3 p.m.

This marks the second straight weekend there's been a protest in Halifax supporting the convoy in Ottawa.

On Friday, Nova Scotia's health authority said it's working with its partners at Emergency Health Services, the RCMP and local police to reduce the chance access to its facilities is disrupted.

"We hope these protests will be peaceful and respectful and remind all participants to allow clear access to hospitals for paramedics, patients and health-care workers," Nova Scotia Health said in a statement.

Protesters gather along Wellington Street in Ottawa as a demonstration marked by gridlock and the sound of truck horns reached its two-week mark on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (Nick Iwanyshyn/The Canadian Press)

"The health and safety of all Nova Scotians needs to remain a priority for everyone."

Halifax Regional Police held a news conference Friday to discuss the protests. Spokesperson Const. John MacLeod said police will be trying to minimize disruptions in the city and is encouraging people to avoid unnecessary travel.

MORE TOP STORIES