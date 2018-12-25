What's open and closed on Christmas Day 2018 in Halifax
Most stores and services take the day off Dec. 25, but you can still enjoy a skate at the Oval
Here's a list of what's open and closed on Christmas Day in the Halifax area:
Food and drink
- Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market
Closed Christmas Day, reopening Friday, Dec. 28.
- Gateway Meat Market
Closed Christmas Day.
- Atlantic Superstore
Closed Christmas Day.
- Sobeys
Closed Christmas Day.
- NSLC
Closed Christmas Day.
- Christmas dinners
Jamieson's Irish House and Grill is not open regular hours but is offering its annual community dinner from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. You must call in advance to register 902-433-0500.
Hope Cottage in Dartmouth is open for a Christmas turkey dinner from noon to 1 p.m.
Meals on Wheels continues regular delivery on Christmas Day.
Malls
Halifax Shopping Centre, Park Lane Mall, Scotia Square, Mic Mac Mall and Dartmouth Crossing are closed Christmas Day.
Public services
- Waste collection
The Otter Lake Waste Management Facility, the Halifax Recycling Plant and municipal composting facilities are closed on Christmas Day, but open regular hours on Boxing Day.
The household special waste depot in Bayers Lake won't reopen for regular hours until Saturday, Jan. 5.
There will be no garbage, organics or recyclables collection on Christmas Day.
- Halifax Public Libraries
All branches and departments of Halifax Public Libraries are closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
- Transit
It's free to cross the MacKay and Macdonald bridges on Christmas Day.
Halifax Transit buses will be operating on holiday service schedules on Christmas Day, but no ferries will be running.
Check online for individual route information.
- Recreation facilities
The municipality says "many" recreation facilities will be closed on Christmas Day and asks that people call ahead to their individual facility to confirm operating hours.
- Canada Post
All post offices will be closed. There is no collection or delivery of mail.
- Emera Oval
Open for public skates on Christmas Day from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Customer service
The 311 contact centre is closed to general inquiries on Christmas Day but will still take urgent requests about transportation, municipal operations, facilities, animal services and illegally parked vehicles.
The five customer service centres will be closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.