What's open and closed on Christmas Day 2018 in Halifax

Here's a list of what's open and closed on Christmas Day in the Halifax area:

Food and drink

Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market

Closed Christmas Day, reopening Friday, Dec. 28.

Gateway Meat Market

Closed Christmas Day.

Atlantic Superstore

Closed Christmas Day.

Sobeys

Closed Christmas Day.

NSLC

Closed Christmas Day.

Christmas dinners​

Jamieson's Irish House and Grill is not open regular hours but is offering its annual community dinner from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. You must call in advance to register 902-433-0500.

Hope Cottage in Dartmouth is open for a Christmas turkey dinner from noon to 1 p.m.

Meals on Wheels continues regular delivery on Christmas Day.

Malls

Halifax Shopping Centre, Park Lane Mall, Scotia Square, Mic Mac Mall and Dartmouth Crossing are closed Christmas Day.

Public services

Waste collection

The Otter Lake Waste Management Facility, the Halifax Recycling Plant and municipal composting facilities are closed on Christmas Day, but open regular hours on Boxing Day.

The household special waste depot in Bayers Lake won't reopen for regular hours until Saturday, Jan. 5.



There will be no garbage, organics or recyclables collection on Christmas Day.

Halifax Public Libraries

All branches and departments of Halifax Public Libraries are closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Transit

It's free to cross the MacKay and Macdonald bridges on Christmas Day.

Halifax Transit buses will be operating on holiday service schedules on Christmas Day, but no ferries will be running.

Check online for individual route information.

Recreation facilities

The municipality says "many" recreation facilities will be closed on Christmas Day and asks that people call ahead to their individual facility to confirm operating hours.

Canada Post

All post offices will be closed. There is no collection or delivery of mail.

Emera Oval

Open for public skates on Christmas Day from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Customer service

The 311 contact centre is closed to general inquiries on Christmas Day but will still take urgent requests about transportation, municipal operations, facilities, animal services and illegally parked vehicles.



The five customer service centres will be closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.