When this Halifax musician came down with COVID-19, he picked up his drumsticks

When Asif Illyas's COVID-19 symptoms suddenly got worse last spring, he instinctively turned to music.

"I got this fear in me that I would never play music again," the Halifax musician and producer told CBC Radio's Mainstreet on Friday.

So he sat down at his drum set and pressed play on Synchronicity by The Police.

As Nova Scotians battle the latest wave of COVID-19, Illyas is reflecting on his harrowing experience in the COVID-19 ward of the QEII hospital in Halifax, hooked up to oxygen.

He believes his wife, who is a family doctor, brought the coronavirus home last May, despite taking every precaution. She tested positive just a day before he was scheduled to get his first dose of a vaccine.

This is an excerpt from Illyas's conversation with Mainstreet host Jeff Douglas. It has been edited for clarity and length.

On your fifth test you get a positive result, and then 11 days after that you start feeling symptoms?

Yes, around Day 10 or 11 my chest was a bit heavy, and it started to get heavier to do things, like I would start getting out of breath just going up the stairs.

My wife, Alison, happened to have an O2 [saturation monitor], the one you put on your finger … and she tested and my SATs were low ... and it tanked very quickly over that 11th day. Alison said, "I don't like this." She was on the phone with the COVID doctors, and they said, "Yeah, bring him in."

Listen to Asif Illyas' full interview with Mainstreet about being hospitalized with COVID-19 last spring:

Mainstreet NS 12:15 When Halifax musician Asif Illyas got COVID-19, he got behind his drums Halifax musician and producer Asif Illyas was hospitalized with COVID-19 last spring. He spoke with host Jeff Douglas about the harrowing ordeal and how music helped him get through it. 12:15

Back then, people going into the hospital sometimes just didn't come back, so I got this fear in me that I would never play music again. I told Alison one sec, I have to do something and I went down to the studio. I sat down on the drum set and I put on The Police album Synchronicity.

It's my favourite album of all the time, and I just started wailing on the drums to it, and I was in this sort of low oxygen, euphoric delirium. And Alison came down and said, "What are you doing?" And I said, "I have to do this, I have to do this."

I was determined to drum the whole album, and she said, "I have to check your oxygen. This is crazy." You know, How To Freak Your Family Out 101 … So maybe around halfway through the album, in Every Breath You Take, I think, ironically my O2 SATs were up. They had jumped up about six points … and I think it was just the adrenaline or whatever because in my delirium, I was on stage with The Police at that point.

And when you did go to the hospital, did they admit you right away?

They didn't, no. Again, my saturation went up a bit. They said I was at the end of my course. I was on Day 12, I believe, which at that point they were saying, "If you've had it for this long, it usually turns around." They said, "Maybe you'll be more comfortable at home."

And then it was on Day 13, I believe, the next morning I woke up, I couldn't even put two sentences together. I was sort of speaking in a dreamlike state.

It was at that point that Illyas's wife, Alison, took him to hospital again and he was admitted.

And you were on oxygen for a long time, right?

Yeah, for about five days. I was in just before the point where they put it down your throat. I had the big CPAP machine and it felt like sticking your head out the car window on a highway.

What was the road to recovery like?

When I came home, I wasn't allowed to do anything, the doctor said I couldn't bike … I still couldn't really walk very much so every day I would do, you know, a little bit more walking up the stairs and then down the block, and then a little further until I kept walking and walking and walking. I just kept doing that, and that was my therapy — just to walk everywhere.

And it took me two months of that with some steroids for the pneumonia to clear … and I really do believe that helped me recover, thankfully without any lasting effects that I was fearful of.

There's so many more important things to worry about than some of the minutiae that we go through every day." - Asif Illyas

You said that going through this whole thing has given you a new perspective. What has changed?

I think certain things that you worry about before something like this happens, they become insignificant. You know, when you're in the entertainment industry, you're always trying to get out there and exposure and thinking of projects to do and everything. There's like a rat race feeling.

And I realized after going through this … those things all sort of went away because I realized what's important in life more. Not that I didn't before … but just noticing things, just the simplest, simplest things, like staring at a tree.

That was a very profound summer for me, and when I came back into work, I just sort of started realizing how much this affects everybody. I've got a new perspective of the fear of it. I don't see COVID the same as I did before.

What do you see it as?

Now I see it as something that affects everyone in a different way; and I, for some reason, was chosen to go through that horrible journey. But it just seems to be so random … there's that guilt that when you leave, you [think], why was I given the chance? And why was the woman, the very same morning I left, the doctors were put on palliative orders.

It wasn't a religious thing or anything ... it was just some existential [experience], almost like a beacon that made you feel there's so many more important things to worry about than some of the minutiae that we go through every day.

