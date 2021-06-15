Halifax municipal pools, rec centres open Thursday

Some pools and splash pads in the Halifax area are opening this week, while others are already helping residents beat the heat.

The Halifax Regional Municipalty said Tuesday in a news release the Captain William Spry and Sackville Sports Stadium indoor pools will open Thursday, while the Needham pool will open Saturday as renovations continue.

Five splash pads are open as of Tuesday: Bayers-Westwood, George Dixon Centre, Isleville Street, Westmount, and Sackville (Kinsman).

The Halifax Common splash pad opens July 1.

Canada Day will also see the opening of the Bedford outdoor pool, which was closed last summer. Due to ongoing renovations, the Cole Harbour outdoor pool and splash pad will delay opening until mid-July.

The Halifax Common pool remains closed. The city said the pool is being assessed to determine what kind of work is needed to be able to reopen.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, swim times must be booked in advance for all indoor and outdoor pools on the municipal website.

Beaches to open Canada Day

Municipal beaches will open for the summer season from July 1 to Aug. 31.

Water quality is regularly tested for bacteria levels at all supervised municipal beaches, as well as one unsupervised beach (Malay Falls), during the summer months, the release said.

HRM said water quality testing won't take place at Black Rock, Dingle, Kinsmen or Government Wharf beaches.

People are reminded that there is currently a water advisory in effect for Grand Lake, which includes Oakfield Beach. No one should drink the water or swim in it.

Toxins associated with blue-green algae have been confirmed in Grand Lake. An investigation was launched last week after a person was sent to hospital and two dogs died.

Rec centres also opening

All municipal recreation centres will reopen on Thursday, except the Sheet Harbour Recreation Centre, which opens June 21.

The Emera Oval will also start lending equipment June 21.

Drop-ins for fitness classes and pools at rec centres are not allowed, and instead residents must book appointments in advance, over the phone or online.

For more information or for specific program and service offerings, contact your local recreation centre.

Registration for aquatic programs like swimming lessons begins June 23 at 10 a.m. Programs will be offered at both indoor and outdoor pools, while swimming lessons will also be held at supervised beaches across the municipality.

