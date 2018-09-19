New rules would restrict election campaign spending in Halifax

Halifax is considering new rules for contributions to municipal campaigns.

A proposed new bylaw would mean corporations and trade unions would not be allowed to make campaign contributions. There would also be limits on the amounts that individuals could donate.

Right now there are no restrictions on the size of a donation or who is allowed to donate.

An investigation by CBC News revealed that of all donations made to candidates in the Halifax region for the 2012 campaign, one third came from companies involved in development.

Spending limits

Donations from that sector totalled 17 per cent in the 2016 election.

The recommendation is that candidates, and their spouses, contribute no more than $10,000 combined to their own campaigns.

Other individuals would be allowed to give up to $2,500 per councillor and mayoralty candidate. The total would be capped at $7,500 per election.

The new rules would also mean spending limits.

Those running for mayor could spend just over $300,000 while those running for council seats could spend an average of $28,400. The total would depend on the number of people registered to vote in a district.

The proposed new limits will be discussed on Thursday by the municipality's executive committee, which works on self-governance issues in council.

A breakdown of how money was donated in the 2016 municipal election in Halifax.

With files from Pam Berman

