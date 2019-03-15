Halifax mosque hosts multi-faith prayer after New Zealand shootings

Worshippers from a variety of faiths joined Muslims for Friday prayers at the Ummah Mosque in Halifax after mass shootings at two mosques in New Zealand.

Forty-nine people were killed and 42 were injured during Friday prayers in Christchurch, in what the prime minister is calling "one of New Zealand's darkest days."

Guests grieved at the Halifax mosque and offered prayers with congregants, said Imam Abdallah Yousri.

"It's shocking news for everyone. It clearly says that terrorism has no religion. Terrorism has no nationality, has no specific land or country. It just flourishes is the minds of those evil people," said Yousri.

Halifax Regional Police and RCMP have been in contact with the Muslim community.

"We don't have any information at this time to suggest there is any local connection or threats," said HRP spokesperson Const. John MacLeod. "But our thoughts really go out to the families and emergency personnel that are dealing with the tragedy in Christchurch."

A 28-year-old man was charged with murder and appeared in court yesterday, New Zealand police said. Two other suspects were in custody while police worked to determine what role they played.

