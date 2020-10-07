Mooseheads' Justin Barron selected by Colorado in first round of NHL draft
Barron becomes 5th Nova Scotian in the Colorado organization
Halifax Mooseheads captain Justin Barron heard his name called Tuesday night during the first round of the NHL's virtual draft.
The Colorado Avalanche made Barron the 25th overall pick.
Barron is the 12th player (the first defenceman) in the history of the Halifax Mooseheads to be taken in the first round of the draft. He joins Mooseheads alumni Nathan MacKinnon in the Colorado organization. MacKinnon was the first overall pick in the 2013 NHL draft.
Congratulations to Captain Justin Barron who has been selected 25th overall by Colorado. Avalanche fans, you’re getting another terrific hockey player from Halifax and an incredible individual. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoMooseGo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoMooseGo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLDraft?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLDraft</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoAvsGo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoAvsGo</a> <a href="https://t.co/9lqBF8BtTT">pic.twitter.com/9lqBF8BtTT</a>—@HFXMooseheads
Barron, who is 18 and from Halifax, missed much of last season after he was diagnosed with a blood clot in his arm that required a medical procedure to fix.
He did not dress in the Mooseheads' first two games of this season, but is expected to be back in their lineup soon.
Barron's older brother Morgan Barron, 21, was also an NHL draft pick. He was selected by the New York Rangers in the 6th round of the 2017 draft and played three seasons at Cornell University. He signed a contract with the Rangers this summer.
The Avalanche, made by oddsmakers last week as the favorites to win the Stanley Cup next season, now have five Nova Scotia players in their system.
Cole Harbour's MacKinnon and Yarmouth defenceman Ryan Graves are mainstays in the Colorado lineup. Shane Bowers of Herring Cove played last season with the Avalanche's AHL affiliate the Colorado Eagles, and Matt Steinberg of Halifax finished his first season as a member of the Cornell University hockey team.
