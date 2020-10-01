Junior hockey returns to Halifax's Scotiabank Centre with big changes for fans

The Halifax Mooseheads will play their home opener on Saturday night and for their fans it will be a very different experience than what they are used to.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of people who can attend a game is way down.

"Right now our maximum for our venue is just over 2,000," said Carrie Cussons, president and CEO of the Scotiabank Centre. "We are so thrilled to have fans come back to the building."

Managing those crowds will begin from the moment fans arrive at the 10,500-seat arena at the foot of Citadel Hill on Brunswick Street. The building has been divided into groups that are labelled A to J and are colour coded.

"There will be signage outside and a street team to greet you to make sure you are heading to the right zone," said Cussons. "As you come into the building you will stay within that zone, it will be colour coded and you will wear a bracelet."

Zone signs are posted at all entrances to Scotiabank Centre. Electronic tickets will inform fans what entrance they must use. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Fans are required to wear masks at all times except when they are eating or drinking. They will have access to concession stands, which are now fitted with plexiglass dividers.

Each zone will have its own washroom.

"There are only 200 people in each dedicated zone and we will have attendants at washrooms to make sure physical distancing continues and to make sure those enhanced hygiene and cleaning protocols are also taking place on a timely basis."

There are lots of colour-coded signs and arrows to show fans where they must go. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Tickets are all electronic and will be saved on people's phones to cut down on any hand contact as they enter the facility.

Saturday's game against Cape Breton is the first event at Scotiabank Centre since the USport men's hockey championships were shut down in mid-March.

Cussons said her staff have worked closely with Nova Scotia's public health office as well as the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and the Halifax Mooseheads to pull all the safety measures together.

