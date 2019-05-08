Halifax Mooseheads even President's Cup series with 5-1 win over Huskies

The Halifax Mooseheads played one of their best games of the playoffs Tuesday night at Scotiabank Centre. Halifax skated to a 5-1 win over the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in Game 4 of the President's Cup to tie the best-of-seven series at two games a piece.

Arnaud Durandeau and Maxim Trepanier each had a goal and two assists and Benoit-Olivier Groulx had a goal and an assist for the Mooseheads, who outshot the Huskies 18-5 in the second period. Groulx, who missed close to a month of action after being diagnosed with mononucleosis, has been red hot since his return with 10 points in eight games.

Samuel Asselin and Jocktan Chainey also scored for Halifax while goaltender Alexis Gravel kicked out 29 of 30 shots.

Benoit-Olivier Groulx has been red hot since returning to the Halifax Mooseheads lineup after a bout of mononucleosis. (Thomas Higgins/Hockey Canada Images)

A loss by Halifax would have given Rouyn-Noranda control of the series with a 3-1 series lead heading back to Rouyn-Noranda for Game 5 and a chance to clinch the league title.

But the Mooseheads solid effort means the series has now been shrunk down to a best-of-three series.

Game 5 is set for Thursday night in Rouyn-Noranda with Game 6 at Scotiabank Centre Saturday night. If a seventh and deciding game is necessary it will be played Monday in Rouyn-Noranda.

Both teams will play in the Memorial Cup tournament scheduled to begin next Friday in Halifax.

In the OHL championship the Ottawa 67's lead the Guelph Storm two games to one while in the WHL final the Prince Albert Raiders hold a 2-1 series lead over the Vancouver Giants.

