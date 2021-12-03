Halifax to put modular units in Centennial Pool parking lot

A parking lot near downtown Halifax will serve as the site for nine modular units to provide housing for people experiencing homelessness, the municipality said Friday.

Seven units, including one that is accessible, will be set up as living quarters next month in the parking lot of the Centennial Pool. Two more units will serve as support space.

The parking lot was chosen because it is municipally owned property. It also meets the applicable zoning requirements, and it's reasonably close to supports and services the occupants may need.

The units will provide housing for 38 people. Earlier this week, the municipality said the units would be able to accommodate 44 people. It has since said that number was based on double occupancy to accommodate couples in certain rooms.

Staff from Centennial Pool will be in touch with anyone whose parking pass will be disrupted by the plan.

Four modular units — with a capacity for 24 people — will be installed in Dartmouth on Alderney Drive near Church Street. Construction of foundations is underway now, and the units are on track to be completed by Dec. 20.

Regional council approved $3.2 million for the purchase, installation and maintenance of modular units earlier this month.

The municipality said there were 22 people, 49 tents and six temporary shelters at nine homeless encampment locations in the municipality as of Nov. 28.

