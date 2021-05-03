Halifax men fined for leaving municipality, breaking public health order

Two men from Halifax have been fined for leaving the municipality for non-essential reasons, landing them fines of more than $2,000 each.

An order of the Health Protection Act prohibits any non-essential travel outside an individual's own municipality to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

Nova Scotia RCMP said in a news release that four men from the Halifax area were at a property in Labelle — about 130 km away in Queens County — Saturday afternoon.

Two of the men left and agreed to return to Halifax, but the other two men refused to leave, police said.

According to the news release, the men, 38 and 39, told officers to fine them.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall said the tickets amounted to $2,422 per person.

