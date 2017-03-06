Halifax mayor pledges to cut $190K salary during pandemic crisis

Just one day after Halifax Regional Municipality cut nearly 1,500 jobs, the mayor says he'll take a 20 per cent pay cut during the length of the pandemic.

The mayor's office confirmed the move after Mike Savage announced it on The Rick Howe Show on News 95.7.

Savage was set to earn $190,072.43 in 2020. The 20 per cent reduction will put about $3,167.87 a month back into the city's budget.

Earlier in the week, council voted to move the deadline for property and commercial taxes to June 1. The deferral is putting a strain on the city's revenues, which depend largely on the taxes.

Because of the loss, Halifax is cutting 1,480 positions, including seasonal workers who won't be hired back. Nearly all summer programming, including camps, is also cancelled.

Halifax's ​​​​CAO, Jacques Dubé, said the municipality is trying to avoid further layoffs, and is asking anyone who can afford to pay their taxes sooner to do so.

