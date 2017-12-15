Halifax Mayor Mike Savage says he'll reoffer in fall election

Mike Savage has decided to run for mayor of Halifax for the third time.

He said he enjoys the job and is passionate about what's happening in the city.

"By any standard, the city has done well," said Savage, "We're more livable than we've ever been … and we're more entrepreneurial, the city is taking off."

Savage said Halifax is facing challenges with the environment and affordable housing, and thinks they will be election issues.

When Coun. Matt Whitman announced he was running for the mayor's job in October 2019, Savage said he was still considering his options and would make an announcement in early 2020.

Matt Whitman, centre, poses for photos with supporters on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Grand Parade in Halifax as he announces his bid for mayor. (CBC)

"I didn't say I wasn't sure," said Savage. "I didn't want to make a decision about this until it was a more appropriate time."

Savage was first elected in 2012, beating out five other opponents. In 2016, Lil MacPherson was the only other mayoral candidate.

So far, Whitman is the only declared candidate in the 2020 race for mayor.

People interested in a councillor position in five different districts have also declared their intentions to run, including six in District 11, Spryfield-Sambro Loop-Prospect Road. Steve Adams, the current councillor, has announced he will not be running again.

