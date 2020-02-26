Halifax marathon runner puts dream on hold amid coronavirus cases in Japan

A Halifax marathon runner who has five major medals under his belt won't be adding a sixth to his collection this weekend as the coronavirus is keeping him out of Japan.

Maurice Vienneau, who has earned medals from marathons in Boston, New York, London, Berlin and Chicago, said he was hoping to finish his sixth World Marathon Majors this weekend.

But the organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Marathon cancelled the race that was scheduled for March 1, as new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the country.

"It's very disappointing," Vienneau told CBC's Mainstreet. "But in a way, it's a relief because I didn't have to make the decision. The decision was made for me."

Late bloomer

Vienneau, who is 61, said he didn't start running until he was 46.

Two years earlier, he'd quit smoking after 28 years, but still found that he was always tired.

"I kept going to the doctor and he sent me for all kinds of tests, stress tests and to internal medicine doctors and you name it, I did it all, but they didn't find anything wrong," he said.

Participants run during the Tokyo Marathon in the Japanese capital on March 3, 2019. (Behrouz Mehri/AFP via Getty Images)

"Physically, I was fine, but I still had no energy and I was always tired, so the doctor sent me off with the exercise prescription."

Vienneau started walking, which eventually turned to running. Soon, he was hooked.

April 19, 2004, has a special place in his heart.

"That was the first time I ran for 20 minutes without stopping," he said.

Passion for running

Ever since, he's been running about five or six times a week and he's participated in 23 marathons.

In Tokyo, Vienneau was planning to run in the charity race. To get a spot in the race, he donated $1,200 to Doctors Without Borders Japan.

Although this year's race was cancelled, the organizers are honouring the spots for the 2021 marathon and Vienneau said he plans on being there.

"You have to find something you love and that's what I found in running," he said.

"It became more than exercise — it became a passion."

