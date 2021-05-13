Halifax man fined for travelling to Cape Breton to hike during lockdown

A Halifax man has been fined more than $2,000 after he was caught leaving his municipality to go hiking in Cape Breton.

Chéticamp RCMP stopped the man for speeding on the Cabot Trail in St. Joseph Du Moine around 6:30 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from police.

After speaking with the driver, officers learned the man was from Halifax and had been travelling to Cape Breton to hike the Skyline Trail in Cape Breton Highlands National Park.

The man was charged for failing to comply with direction under the Health Protection Act, which currently prohibits any non-essential travel outside an individual's own municipality to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

He was fined $2,422.

