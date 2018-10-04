Halifax man sentenced to house arrest for burning cat

A 57-year-old Halifax man has been sentenced to 90 days of house arrest for an animal cruelty charge for burning a cat.

Timothy Wayne Robinson was sentenced Monday morning in Nova Scotia provincial court in Halifax.

Court was told that on Dec. 28, 2017, Halifax Regional Police were called to an apartment in Spryfield for a complaint of animal cruelty.

In a statement of facts read into the record, the responding officer said he detected the smell of burnt hair. When he entered Robinson's apartment, the officer saw a cat with singed fur on both sides and burnt whiskers.

Two SPCA officers also smelled the burnt fur. They seized two rabbits, two cats and a guinea pig from the apartment.

"Somebody who would deliberately cause such trauma to a defenceless animal really does not deserve to have animals in their care, quite frankly," Judge Gregory Lenehan said in passing sentence.

Robinson also pleaded guilty to driving offences from December of last year.

A police officer on patrol noticed a car travelling in the opposite direction on Washmill Lake Drive in the Cowie Hill neighbourhood.

Court heard that the officer thought the car might have a fake vehicle inspection sticker and so tried to pull it over. When he asked the driver for his registration, he said the driver — who he identified as Robinson — said "f--k you" and sped off.

A short time later a second officer attempted a second traffic stop and again the vehicle sped off. Robinson was arrested about a week later at another apartment in Spryfield.

"The driving that's described with regards to the flight from police is just completely inexcusable," Lenehan said. "And quite frankly I have to tell you that I'm struggling with not actually putting Mr. Robinson behind bars."

Lenehan eventually accepted the joint recommendation of Crown and defence of 90 days of house arrest for the animal cruelty, followed by 90 days under curfew for the driving offences.

The judge also banned Robinson from owning pets for 10 years.

