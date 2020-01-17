Halifax man sentenced to prison for downtown stabbing

A 27-year-old Halifax man has been sentenced to 48 months in prison for aggravated assault following a stabbing in downtown Halifax last summer.

Joshua Ward was initially charged with attempted murder for an attack on Argyle Street in the city's downtown bar district. A man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a confrontation just after midnight on Aug. 21.

Ward was arrested a short time later in the same area.

Ward is getting a credit of seven months for the time he's already served. His sentence will run for 41 more months.

In addition to the prison term, Ward is banned from owning weapons for 99 years.

