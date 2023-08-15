Halifax man sentenced for his part in deadly home invasion

A Halifax man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for his part in a home invasion that led to the death of his accomplice.

Tyler Jayson Saulnier, 29, was sentenced Friday on two charges: break and enter with intent, and committing an indictable offence while masked. Two other charges, breach of probation and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, were withdrawn at sentencing.

Police said Saulnier and Anthony Robert Herritt, 26, were involved in a home invasion on Robie Street in north-end Halifax in December. They were confronted by someone in the home when they entered.

In the ensuing struggle, Herritt was fatally stabbed. Saulnier fled, but later turned himself into police. The person who stabbed Herritt was never charged.

