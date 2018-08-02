Halifax man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2018 drive-by shooting

A 24-year-old Halifax man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with a drive-by shooting in June 2018 that claimed the life of Jamie Lee Bishop, 21.

Bishop was shot as he walked along the side of Horne Road in Eastern Passage, N.S. He died later in hospital.

Rae'heem Downey was supposed to face a jury trial in June on a charge of second-degree murder. But in an appearance in Nova Scotia Supreme Court Tuesday morning, Downey re-elected to be tried by judge alone, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, and then entered the guilty plea to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

While Downey's lawyer, Trevor McGuigan, said a pre-sentence report was not necessary, Justice Denise Boudreau requested an update to previous reports before she sentences Downey.

Sentencing has been set for June 21, to allow time for the report and for victim impact statements to be submitted.

Jamie Lee Bishop, 21, was killed in a drive-by shooting in Eastern Passage on June 18, 2018. (Submitted)

The judge explained to Downey that the sentence range for manslaughter in these circumstances is between four years and life in prison. McGuigan said there will be a joint sentencing recommendation.

Downey was initially charged with first-degree murder in Bishop's death but that charge was reduced following a preliminary inquiry.

Crown prosecutor Carla Ball said Tuesday the charge of manslaughter is applicable because Downey could offer a partial defence of provocation. She did not elaborate, but an agreed statement of facts is expected at sentencing.

The court was told that Downey fired a .22-calibre gun from a car as it passed the victim on the side of the road.

Downey is the younger brother of Markel Jason Downey, who earlier this month was found not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Ashley Kearse MacLean, who was shot in a home invasion in Cole Harbour in November 2014.

