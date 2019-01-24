Halifax man facing attempted murder charge after hatchet attack

A 40-year-old Halifax man is facing a charge of attempted murder after allegedly attacking another man with a hatchet in a Halifax apartment early Thursday morning.

Halifax Regional Police said in a news release that officers were called to an apartment building on Gottingen Street near Uniacke Street at 12:20 a.m. Thursday. Police found a 36-year-old man suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

The 40-year-old man was arrested in another apartment in the same building and faces charges of attempted murder, assault with a weapon and mischief.

Police say the men know each other.