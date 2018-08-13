33 year-old Halifax man dead after Timberlea motorcycle crash

A 33 year-old Halifax man is dead after a Saturday night motorcycle crash on St. Margarets Bay Road in Timberlea, N.S.

RCMP responded to the call around 5:20 p.m. and found the man and the motorcycle on the ground of a nearby parking lot.

The man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre in Halifax, but he later died because of his injuries.

Police say an investigation into the crash is ongoing.

