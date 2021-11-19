Halifax man charged with sexual offences against youths

A Halifax man has been charged with sexual offences against two youths in the Barrington, N.S., area.

Police said they received a report on Oct. 7 that two youths, whose genders were not disclosed, were lured for a sexual purpose over a social media platform.

It's alleged a man made arrangements with the youths to pick them up, at which point he took them to a property where he sexually assaulted them.

Kane Story Buchanan, 28, turned himself in to police Wednesday. He has been charged with two counts each of sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

Buchanan made an appearance Friday in Yarmouth provincial court.

Police are still investigating this case and are looking to speak with anyone who may know more information.

Barrington RCMP can be reached directly at 902-637-2325. Anonymous tips can be made through Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

