Halifax man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Morris Street homicide

A Halifax man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 60-year-old man last week.

On Dec. 8 at 3:10 p.m. officers responded to a weapons complaint at a home on Morris Street.

They found Donald Scott McKay of Halifax inside the building suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital where he died.

The medical examiner ruled McKay's death a homicide later that week.

Halifax police also found a second man who was taken to hospital with injuries. On Monday, investigators arrested him in relation to McKay's homicide.

Donald Scott McKay, 60, was killed on Dec. 8, 2020 on Morris Street in Halifax. Another man is facing a charge of second-degree murder in his death. (Arbor Memorial)

James Alfred Maclean, 70, of Halifax, is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Tuesday to face a charge of second-degree murder.

Police have said they do not believe this was a random incident.

According to McKay's obituary, he died two days before his 61st birthday, on Dec. 10. He loved rock n' roll and drinking Coca-Cola, as well as going to the family camp in Wentworth.

In lieu of flowers, the obituary asked that memorial donations may be made to the Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia and the Mental Health Mobile Crisis Team.

Shortly before police responded to the Morris Street scene, a man entered a nearby convenience store and told the store owner that he had "just killed a man." The store owner said he had blood dripping from his hand.

Anyone with information about McKay's death is asked to call police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a web tip at crimestoppers.ns.ca, or by using the P3 Tips App.

