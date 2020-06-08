Halifax man charged with attempted murder after double stabbing

A Halifax man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed two people on Friday, police say.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a weapons incident in Halifax near Creighton and Charles streets around 5 p.m. AT on June 5 where officers witnessed an altercation between two groups of people.

Two men were outside talking to each other when they were approached by a group of three or four people, police said in a news release.

A 43-year-old man, who was a part of the larger group, allegedly stabbed the other two men with a knife, police said.

The suspect was arrested at the scene.

Stabbing victims are expected to survive

Police said the suspect knew the two victims. The two men, who are 45 and 47, were taken to hospital and are expected to survive, police said.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Monday.

He is facing two charges of attempted murder, two charges of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace and breach of undertaking.

He is also facing charges of assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause bodily harm and two charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking in relation to a different incident earlier in the day, which involved one of the victims.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone who has information about the incident or video footage of the area is asked to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online or by using the P3 Tips App.

