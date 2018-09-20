Halifax man faces sex charges related to alleged assaults dating back to 1988

Police have charged a 53-year-old Halifax man with sex offences alleged to have occurred between 1988 and 1991 in Halifax, Dartmouth and East Petpeswick.

Donald Paul Henderson has been charged with four counts of sexual exploitation and one count of sexual assault.

Halifax Regional Police said they received multiple complaints this past spring and summer related to the alleged offences.

Police said the suspect and the alleged victims were known to each other, they would not say how many complainants have come forward.

Henderson is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Nov. 6.