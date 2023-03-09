Man arrested in Ontario, charged with 2nd-degree murder in Halifax shooting death

A Halifax man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a shooting that happened in the city last year.

Halifax Regional Police say officers responded to a weapons call on Brunswick Street early in the morning of April 16, 2022.

At the scene, police found the body of 18-year-old Simon Joseph Morrison. His death was ruled a homicide.

Simon Morrison died in April 2022 and his death was ruled a homicide. (Department of Justice handout)

Earlier this week, a Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued for 19-year-old Keishawn Elton Jerius Stephenson.

Stephenson was arrested by police on Wednesday in Markham, Ont.

He's expected to appear in Halifax provincial court next week.

Police say they do not believe the shooting was random and are not looking for additional suspects.

