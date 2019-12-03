Halifax man faces over 100 charges related to thefts

A 28-year-old Halifax man is facing 109 charges related to two dozen incidents of theft that police say happened in the past three months.

On Nov. 26, the Nova Scotia Liquor Commission reported a theft at 55 Peakview Way in Halifax. A man hid a bottle of alcohol in his jacket and left the store without paying for it, Halifax Regional Police said in a news release Tuesday.

The following day at 11 a.m., police said they arrested a man without incident at a business on the 200 block of Herring Cove Road. He was held in custody to attend Halifax provincial court on Nov. 28.

He has been charged with multiple thefts around the Halifax region between September and November.

The man will appear again in court at a later date to face 21 charges of theft under $5,000, 21 charges of possession of property obtained by crime, and 67 charges of breaching probation.

