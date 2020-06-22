All Halifax public libraries to reopen by July 7

All Halifax public libraries are expected to reopen to the public by early July, three months after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are pleased to open our doors and see our community members once again," Åsa Kachan, chief librarian and CEO of Halifax Public Libraries, said in a news release Monday.

"While we continued library services in new and innovative ways during the closure of our physical locations, we are looking forward to welcoming our community back to their libraries."

Branches are expected reopen gradually in the next couple of weeks, depending on when each facility is capable of adhering to public health rules, and all are expected to be open by July 7, according to the release.

Physical book returns will also start back up again on Tuesday, the release said.

MORE TOP STORIES