Parkade at Halifax Law Courts closed indefinitely for structural repairs

A well-used downtown Halifax parkade has been closed indefinitely because of the state of the more than 52-year-old concrete structure.

The Law Courts parkade was closed suddenly on Sept 16 after routine maintenance triggered the need for a closer look at the amount of wear and tear to the structure.

Department of Public Works spokesperson Deborah Bayer said in an email that the decision to block the entrance to the parkade to all vehicles was recommended by a structural engineer soon after a site visit.

The closure affects all public parking, as well as the secure spaces used by judges.

Twenty-five parking spaces have been secured for judges at another location while repairs are completed at the Law Courts. (Jean Laroche/CBC)

According to Bayer, the engineer is now evaluating what work needs to be done to make the structure safe. That report is expected this fall.

The 140-space parkade opened in 1970.

"There are no structural concerns with the courthouse entrance, which is the top level of the parkade, nor the pedway," Bayer wrote in an email to the CBC.

Work was already underway outside the front entrance to the court building to remedy drainage problems.

In the meantime, the Department of Justice has leased 25 spots for judges at another location.

An engineer's report on the structure is expected this fall. (Jean Laroche/CBC)

According to Amanda Pelham of the Department of Justice, the month-to-month contract with Indigo Parking costs $195 per spot each month, or $58,500 a year.

"Between when the parkade was closed and the new contract established, we paid $2,524 for daily parking passes for judges," said an email from Pelham.

