Halifax launches registry for people still stranded by flood damage

Halifax Regional Municipality has launched a registry for people who are stranded at home and struggling to access supplies because of flood damage.

Erica Fleck, division chief of emergency management with the municipality, says the goal is to help those who are in need of food, medication or medical attention.

"We just want to make sure that we're tracking everybody that needs immediate help," she said.

The historic and devastating floods over the weekend swept away vehicles and wrecked driveways, roads, and culverts.

A building on Union Street in Bedford, N.S., is seen surrounded by water after the Sackville River overflowed due to heavy rains. (Jonathan Villeneuve/Radio-Canada)

Some parts of the province had more than 200 millimetres of rainfall by Sunday morning.

Fleck said she estimates a few thousand people are stranded or sheltering in place due to the damage on or around their property.

"Most of them have good support networks in their neighbourhoods. But we just want to make sure that nobody's falling through the cracks," she said.

The municipality is looking to contact people on the registry within 24 hours if their request is urgent.

Residents can call 311 or visit the city's website to learn more about the registry.

On Tuesday evening, the municipality also announced it was closing the evacuation centre inside the East Dartmouth Community Centre, and advised people to call 311 if they had urgent needs.

The shoulder of Waverley Road at Rocky Lake Drive in Waverley, N.S., is seen eroded and broken up after heavy rainfall hit the area this weekend. (Shaina Luck/CBC)

MORE STORIES