Nova Scotia

Halifax launches registry for people still stranded by flood damage

Halifax Regional Municipality has launched a registry for people stranded at home due to damaged driveways and roads.

Municipality is looking to help people access food, medication and other supplies

Britnei Bilhete · CBC News ·
An exposed culvert at the end of a damaged driveway.
A culvert at the end of a driveway is exposed after heavy rainfall swept through the Hammonds Plains area late Friday. (Paul Poirier/CBC)

Halifax Regional Municipality has launched a registry for people who are stranded at home and struggling to access supplies because of flood damage.

Erica Fleck, division chief of emergency management with the municipality, says the goal is to help those who are in need of food, medication or medical attention. 

"We just want to make sure that we're tracking everybody that needs immediate help," she said.

The historic and devastating floods over the weekend swept away vehicles and wrecked driveways, roads, and culverts.

A large white building is seen surrounded by a water, flooded. A small sedan sits in front of the house and is also flooded.
A building on Union Street in Bedford, N.S., is seen surrounded by water after the Sackville River overflowed due to heavy rains. (Jonathan Villeneuve/Radio-Canada)

Some parts of the province had more than 200 millimetres of rainfall by Sunday morning.

Fleck said she estimates a few thousand people are stranded or sheltering in place due to the damage on or around their property.

"Most of them have good support networks in their neighbourhoods. But we just want to make sure that nobody's falling through the cracks," she said.

The municipality is looking to contact people on the registry within 24 hours if their request is urgent.

Residents can call 311 or visit the city's website to learn more about the registry.

On Tuesday evening, the municipality also announced it was closing the evacuation centre inside the East Dartmouth Community Centre, and advised people to call 311 if they had urgent needs.

A damaged paved road. Pylons and yellow police tape is seen blocking the end of the road.
The shoulder of Waverley Road at Rocky Lake Drive in Waverley, N.S., is seen eroded and broken up after heavy rainfall hit the area this weekend. (Shaina Luck/CBC)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Britnei Bilhete

Reporter

Britnei Bilhete currently works in the CBC Nova Scotia newsroom. Previously, she was a CBC News social media producer. You can send your story tips to her at britnei.bilhete@cbc.ca.

