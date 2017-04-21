Halifax investment adviser lost seniors' money, regulator alleges

Canada's investment industry regulator alleges a Halifax trader contravened member rules on seven accounts, resulting in tens of thousands of dollars in losses for seniors.

Investment adviser Shirley Locke allegedly broke four rules, according to a statement of allegation issued by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada in early July and released on Thursday.

The rules included conducting trades that weren't authorized by her clients and not making suitable recommendations for clients based on their objectives and risk tolerance.

The organization also alleges Locke did not learn and remain informed of client facts and made trades that were not within the bounds of good practice.

Losses on some accounts ranged between $16,000 and $102,000.

The clients were only identified by their initials and, in most cases, a birth year. All those who were identified by birth year are seniors.

Disciplinary panel to hear case

The organization said the contraventions happened between 2010 and 2017, during which Locke worked for four companies.

Locke was a branch manager and registered representative for Wellington West Capital from 2009 until 2011, when the company was purchased by National Bank Financial. She held the same position at National Bank until 2014.

From 2014 to 2016, Locke worked for Industrial Alliance as a registered representative and as a supervisor for a part of that time.

Since 2016, she has worked as a registered representative for Aligned Capital.

She has been registered in the industry since 1979.

The organization is a self-regulatory body overseeing investment dealers and trading activities in Canada's debt and equity markets.

Its public disciplinary panel will hear Locke's case on Sept. 5.

Locke declined to comment.

